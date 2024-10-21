Nine people, eight of whom are Mongrel Mob members, have been on trial in the High Court at Hamilton over the past seven weeks for the murder of Mitchell Te Kani on May 14, 2022, and the serious assault of several whānau at their Maungatapu Rd property.
Rebekah Webby, lawyer for the 10th accused, Jamie Thomas of Rotorua, successfully got all his charges dismissed.
Nick Dutch, on behalf of defendant Hamiora Bennett, told the jury today his client was in a unique position as the Crown had not been able to prove that he was at Maungatapu Rd that fateful night.
He said the Crown wanted to convict Bennett on not only inferences, to get a conviction on the most serious charge, but “an inference on an inference on a guess on an inference”.
He urged the jury not to rely on what the lawyers told them, but on what the evidence depicted.
All the evidence showed of Bennett’s movements was his arriving at the GC Bar at 2.15pm, leaving at 8.06pm, and then a drop of his blood was found at the Te Kani whānau property.
“Why didn’t the Crown summarise it like that because that’s what you have heard ... Mr Bennett is not identified by [police] despite six months looking at a 14-second video.
“Like most of the other people at the GC bar, he left in a vehicle that does not feature anywhere in this trial, with a man who does not feature in this trial.”
Witnesses had also spoken of “a sea of red” at the Maungatapu Rd property, yet Bennett was wearing a white t-shirt with his black vest at the GC bar.
Dutch said the only explanation for Bennett’s blood being found in the BMW, which went to Maungatapu Rd that night, was that it was already in there before it left.
“This is the CSI effect. There’s no DNA presence.”
Dutch said there was also no evidence that a crowbar was used to kill Mitchell, despite the Crown opening the trial with that submission.
Mitchell’s brother, Thomas Te Kani, who was at his side, never saw it, while forensic pathologist Dr Simon Stables gave evidence the crowbar wasn’t his weapon of choice in determining what weapon likely struck Mitchell around the side of the head.