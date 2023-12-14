Parliament works under urgency while protests take over its lawns, safety concerns after mega-ferries project gets scrapped and why Israel’s becoming increasingly isolated on the world stage in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / AP / Getty / NZHerald

Two men, aged 19 and 20, have been arrested for importing large quantities of the class C controlled drug ketamine and in some cases disguising the drugs in packaging as anti-inflammatory medication.

Early assessments indicated around 11kg of ketamine as well as quantities of MDMA ecstasy have been seized so far.

The operation, dubbed Reheat, was a joint New Zealand Police and New Zealand Custom Service investigation into the importation and supply of ketamine across the Wellington region.

Detective Senior Sergeant Hamish Blackburn of the Wellington District Organised Crime Unit said charges were laid after six search warrants were carried out at properties in Wellington and Kāpiti.

“At this stage, it is believed the offending uncovered in Operation Reheat spans between June 2022 and October this year, and, in some cases, included drugs being imported in packaging masked as anti-inflammatory medication,” said Blackburn.

The two men have been arrested and will appear in court on charges including importing a class C controlled drug and possession for supply of a class B controlled drug.

Inquiries remain ongoing to identify the supplier responsible for exporting the drug to New Zealand.

“Police and Customs are committed to identifying and disrupting the importation of these types of drugs which target our communities. We are committed to holding offenders to account and delivering on our intent to keep New Zealanders safe,” Blackburn said.

Chief customs officer of regional investigations, Rachael Manning, says criminals should be warned that Customs and police are constantly gathering intelligence on illicit drug smuggling activities and it is only a matter of time before they are caught.

“Acting on intelligence that spans a global reach, we work closely with our police partners as well as our international law enforcement colleagues as needed to nab criminal operations like this one,” she said.

Anyone who has concerns about criminal activity in their community can contact police by calling 111 if it is happening now, and 105 if it has already happened.

Information can also be reported to your local police station or anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

The public can also report concerns about possible smuggling by contacting Customs confidentially on 0800 WE PROTECT (0800 937 768)

Anyone affected by drug addiction is encouraged to seek help through the alcohol and drug helpline on 0800 787 797, or free text 8681.