Eight men were arrested yesterday as part of a four month long operation to tackle the large-scale distribution of methamphetamine, cocaine, ecstasy, MDMA and cannabis in New Zealand. Photo / NZME

Eight men have been arrested for their involvement in organised criminal activity and distribution of drugs throughout the mid North Island as part of a police operation to tackle the “large-scale” issue.

The men, ranging in ages between 20-50 were arrested yesterday by the Waikato police organised crime team, alongside asset recovery unit staff and are now facing a variety of charges.

These arrests are part of ‘Operation Mikado’, a four-month long operation investigating the large-scale distribution of methamphetamine, cocaine, ecstasy, MDMA and cannabis.

Waikato District Criminal Investigations Manager, Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley says unfortunately, during the investigation and subsequent search warrants, police encountered a number of children that have been exposed to drug dealing and illegal firearms.

“This is extremely concerning, particularly because it puts them in a vulnerable position and could negatively influence their behaviour,” Pitkethley said.

Firearms, cash, drugs, stolen property and motor vehicles were also seized during the searches.

Pitkethley says these arrests are pleasing, and police remain committed to disrupting the supply and distribution of harmful drugs in New Zealand communities.

“By targeting organised crime groups, it is possible to disrupt the supply chain and prevent illicit drugs affecting our community. Drug use destroys the lives of users, as well as harming the friends, family and community around them,” he said.

A number of search warrants were carried out in Palmerston North, Hamilton and Ngaruawahia, over the last fortnight, police say.

“Police continue to see organised criminal groups taking advantage of the addictiveness of drugs, especially methamphetamine, to profit from it.

“Drug users become victims of these profit-motivated, organised criminals who do not care about the harm they inflict on users and their families,” said police.

If you suspect drug activity in your neighbourhood or are concerned someone you know is involved with drugs, police ask you to contact them.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Police want to help those affected by drugs to get away from the downward cycle of addiction, they should not be afraid to approach police or other social agencies for help,” Pitkethley said.