The pair were charged with Buis’ murder – but after further review of evidence, they were released six days later.

The investigation into Buis’ murder, dubbed Operation Intrigue, remains open 40 years later and police say they are determined to find the person or persons responsible for his death.

Simon Buis with his family dog. Photo / NZ Police

Detective Inspector Scott Beard of the Auckland City CIB has headed Operation Intrigue since 2006 and believes the key to the case relies on knowing Buis’ movements in the final hour of his life.

“We know Simon started his evening at the Leopard Tavern in Freeman’s Bay, where he then made his way to La Cava Lounge on Customs St East. Here, he interacted with at least three different groups of people,” Beard said.

“Simon then called a taxi from La Cava and was dropped off on Symonds St around 2.25am on the Friday morning.”

About 30 minutes later, a couple heard screaming followed by the sound of a noisy car coming from Gribblehirst Park and proceeded to call 111.

“The key pieces of information we are missing is why Simon went to Gribblehirst Park, how he got there, and who he was with. We believe it is unlikely that Simon walked the distance in the timeframe between the taxi dropping him off on Symonds St and police arriving to find his body in the park,” Beard said.

Police said they had spoken with several witnesses who were in the park earlier in the evening, including the couple who called 111.

They said the husband described seeing a light-coloured Mark 1 Ford Zephyr, or possibly a large 1950′s American car, with a noisy exhaust and rounded body leave the park at speed.

The first vehicle of interest is described as a light-coloured Mark 1 Ford Zephyr, or possibly a large 1950′s American car, with a noisy exhaust. Photo / NZ Police

A second vehicle, possibly a yellow FJ Holden, left the park in the same direction two to three minutes later. Photo / NZ Police

“These cars remain critical to our investigation, and we know there are people who have not yet spoken to police who may have seen what happened or have information about the events around Simon’s death,” Beard said.

“These details and fresh information will help us get the answers we need to provide some closure for Simon’s family.

“This was a serious and horrific assault which led to a man’s death, and Simon’s family continue to grieve for their loving father and friend.”

Anyone with information that could assist the police investigation into Buis’ death is urged to contact police.

“Now is the time to come forward, it is not too late to provide Simon’s family with answers,” Beard said.

Information can be provided to the Operation Intrigue investigation team on 0800 2653 2273.

