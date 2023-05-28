Police seized 10.5kg of methamphetamine, other drugs including GBL and cocaine, and more than $500,000 in cash. Photo / NZ Police

28 May, 2023 03:46 AM 2 mins to read

By RNZ

Police have arrested a 43-year-old man in relation to Operation Elusive, a National Organised Crime Group investigation into large-scale methamphetamine supply business, operating across the lower North Island.

In a statement, police said the Hutt Valley man’s vehicle was stopped by Police in the central North Island on May 24.

A search of the vehicle revealed more than $100,000 in cash, and a significant amount of methamphetamine.

The man was arrested and a search was subsequently undertaken at his Lower Hutt address.

As a result of that search, Police seized approximately 10.5kg of methamphetamine, other drugs including GBL and cocaine, more than $500,000 in cash, a firearm, and ammunition.

The man was charged with possession of methamphetamine for supply, possession of GBL for supply, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, and possession of cocaine.

Police said 10.5kg of methamphetamine seized has a street value of more than $3,600,000; equated to more than 500,000 individual doses; and a Drug Harm Prevention figure of more than $11 million.

“This is a considerable seizure, with an appreciable amount of harm removed from our communities,” Detective Inspector Darrin Thomson of the National Organised Crime Group said.

“I have no doubt we have disrupted a significant supply chain across the Wellington region and wider afield.

“Firearms and drugs are a lethal combination and Police are determined to take every opportunity to detect, investigate, prevent, disrupt and confront those involved in serious and organised crime,” he said.

Police said the investigation remained ongoing and further charges may be laid.

The man is scheduled to reappear in Hutt Valley District Court on June 13.