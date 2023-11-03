Search warrants, part of police Operation Cobalt, have resulted in the arrest of a 46-year-old man, who was due to appear in court today. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Armed police have uncovered a methamphetamine lab in Massey, West Auckland, while executing two search warrants, which also revealed guns and other illicit drugs.

The search warrants were part of police Operation Cobalt and have resulted in the arrest of a 46-year-old man on Borich Rd, Sunnyvale. He was due to appear in court today.

Armed officers making arrests on Borich Rd in Sunnyvale. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police found a meth lab on Don Buck Rd, Massey, West Auckland. Photo / Police

Police seized about 2kg of pseudoephedrine, a rifle and ammunition after raiding the address on Don Buck Rd where the clandestine lab was found.

The Armed Offenders Squad, offender prevention, neighbourhood policing and the clandestine laboratory response team worked together to execute the search warrants yesterday.

Police took an evidence bag of white powder after executing a search warrant at an address on Don Buck Rd, Massey. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police have charged the man with manufacturing of meth, possession of equipment, material and pre-cursors with intent to manufacture and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Armed police found a gun during a search of a property in Massey. Photo / Police

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Benjamin Bergin said the arrest was “an example of the ongoing work being carried as part of Operation Cobalt across New Zealand, targeting illegal activity by gang members and their associates”.

“The supply and distribution of meth has a hugely negative impact on our communities and affects some of the most vulnerable members,” he said.

“Police work to disrupt and dismantle the ability to produce meth, and we will continue to target those who are causing untold harm to families and individuals in our communities,” Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Bergin said.

Police asked anyone with concerns about suspicious activity in their neighbourhoods to contact them on 105, or 111 if there was an immediate danger.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.