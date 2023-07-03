Two people will appear in court charged with possession of methamphetamine for supply, among other crimes.

Two people have been arrested after Christchurch police seized $400,000 worth of meth during a raid over the weekend.

A search warrant at a residential address in Aranui, Christchurch on Saturday uncovered 1.2 kilograms of methamphetamine, two firearms and a large amount of cash.

A 24-year-old woman will appear before the Christchurch District Court later this month on one charge of possessing methamphetamine for supply and seven charges relating to the unlawful possession of firearms.

A 27-year-old man will also appear in court on three counts of possessing methamphetamine for supply and seven charges relating to the unlawful possession of firearms.

Both have been remanded into custody.

The search warrant was part of Operation Cobalt, which targets illegal activity by gang members and their associates.

Canterbury field crime manager Detective Inspector Scott Anderson said methamphetamine in the community has “far-reaching consequences” and the seizure of such a large amount will prevent “considerable harm in the community”.

“Unfortunately, illegal firearms and methamphetamine often go hand-in-hand, so to remove illegal firearms from the criminal underworld is significant,” Anderson said.

“Police have no tolerance for this type of criminal offending and will continue to target people supplying methamphetamine to the community.”