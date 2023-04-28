Voyager 2022 media awards
Advertisement

Operation Cobalt: Nelson Comanchero member arrested for having over $200k worth of meth

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Nelson police have arrested and charged a Comanchero member after finding over $200,000 worth of methamphetamine in a raid as part of Operation Cobalt. Photo / File

Nelson police have arrested and charged a Comanchero member after finding over $200,000 worth of methamphetamine in a raid as part of Operation Cobalt.

The 34-year-old was charged with possession of meth for supply and was set to appear in the Nelson District Court on May 15.

He was arrested on Sunday as part of an investigation targeting the criminal activity of members of the Comancheros, which included “a number” of search warrants, police said.

Police found 441 grams of meth, which had an estimated value of $227,000 and they seized $2,600.

Detective Inspector Sergeant Ian Langride said were continuing to investigate similar drug offending and were committed to disrupting the supply of meth in the community.

“These drugs have a devastating effect on our community,” Langridge said.

He said drug harm was wide-reaching and went beyond individual users.

“We will continue to do all we can to ensure the individuals and groups who are profiting from the destruction and harm that drugs cause, are held accountable for their actions,” Langridge said.

He asked anyone with concerns or suspicions about drug activity in their neighbourhoods to contact police.

Information could be given anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111, he said.


