Three men have been charged with drug-related charges in Masterson . Photo/123RF

More than $1400 of methamphetamine has been seized along with several firearms as a part of an operation in Masterson that led to the arrests of three men.

Armed policemen swarmed several addresses on May 17 and 18, which uncovered four grams of methamphetamine, more than 700g of cannabis and three guns, one of which was a loaded shotgun.

Acting Detective Sergeant Corey Reid said the warrants were part of Operation Cobalt, which was “targeting illegal activity by gang members and their associates”.

A 27-year-old man will appear in the Masterton District Court this week on charges of receiving property and possession of cannabis for supply.

A 46-year-old man has already appeared in the same court on charges of possessing methamphetamine, as has a 30-year-old man on other drug-related charges.

Reid said police were not ruling out further charges.

“Wairarapa police is committed to early intervention into gang activity and focused on enforcement when there is illegal activity,” Reid said

"Deploying armed police in our communities is not a decision we take lightly but gangs, drugs and firearms are a dangerous mix."








