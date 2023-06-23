Police are at the scene of the Head Hunter's gang headquarters on View Road in Henderson where they have made multiple arrests. Video / NZ Herald

Police have arrested one person, impounded bikes and located items of interest during their Operation Cobalt enforcement action against the Head Hunters in Auckland this morning.

West Auckland residents were this morning told to expect more police presence in the area as authorities worked to target members of the Head Hunters gang.

Search warrants commenced early today at properties on View Rd and Cranwell St in Henderson where Operation Cobalt staff were assisted by members of the Armed Offenders Squad and Waitematā District staff.

Road policing staff also assisted today’s operation, with checkpoints and vehicle checks around the area.

An armed police officer at the scene of a police operation outside the Head Hunters headquarters in Henderson, West Auckland. Photo / NZME

There were at least 11 unmarked police cars on the street and one marked police vehicle in the driveway, a witness told the Herald this morning.

Acting Detective Inspector Tim Williams said one arrest was made after police located various quantities of class A substances, specifically methamphetamine and cocaine.

“At one of the addresses, a patched member of the Head Hunters was arrested for possession of methamphetamine,” he said.

Three motorcycles were also impounded at the property on View Rd.

“Police impounded these motorcycles as part of an investigation into previous traffic offending,” Williams said.

The 52-year-old man arrested today is expected in the Waitākere District Court on June 29.

“We are continuing to investigate the range of prohibited drugs located this morning and we can’t rule out further arrests or charges being laid,” Williams said.

No further issues were reported from checkpoints set up in the area.

“Today’s search warrants are yet further action being taken against unlawful activity being committed by gangs under Operation Cobalt. We have no tolerance for this offending, and police will continue to disrupt this activity and hold offenders to account,” Williams said.



