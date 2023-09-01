Eleven people face charges for money laundering, possession for supply and offering of Class A, B and C controlled drugs and unlawful possession of firearms. Photo / Supplied

An enormous police operation across the lower North Island, involving over 100officers and 24 search warrants, has resulted in 11 people being charged with supplying methamphetamine and other drugs.

Police seized hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash, firearms and ammunition, drugs, dozens of cars and motorcycles, a jet-ski and a boatshed as part of Operation Audi, an investigation into a Mongrel Mob Kartel chapter drug syndicate.

Police arrested eight men and three women aged between 18 and 53.

They face charges for money laundering, possession for supply and offering of Class A, B and C controlled drugs and unlawful possession of firearms.

Police have charged 11 people and seized dozens of vehicles, drugs, firearms, and cash, for supplying methamphetamine in Palmerston North, Wellington and Porirua as part of Operation Audi. Photo / Supplied

Other charges include aggravated burglary and perverting the course of justice.

Eighteen cars were seized, along with four Harley Davidson motorcycles, $250,000 in cash, drugs; GBL and cannabis, as well as five firearms among other assets.

Detective Senior Sergeant Hamish Blackburn of the Wellington District Organised Crime Unit said the combination of drugs and firearms was “always a potentially lethal recipe for harm”.

“[It] continues to be a major concern for police and the wider community,” Blackburn said.

“Police have deployed over 100 staff into the Wellington and Palmerston North area over the last two days of this termination,” he said.

“We have made a significant dent in this group’s supply chain while holding offenders to account for their actions,” he said.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Fischer of the Asset Recovery Unit said the alleged syndicate was “well organised and prolific” in their offending.

“They have been generating illicit wealth for their own personal gains,” Fischer said.

“Restraining their vehicles, money and high-value goods eliminates the primary motive they have for offending – the accumulation of illicit wealth.”

Police asked anyone with information about any illegal activity happening in their community to contact 105, or anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111, or 111 if there is an immediate risk to life and safety.



