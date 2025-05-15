“When there are serious allegations made regarding a teacher’s conduct, the Teaching Council’s triage committee may seek a voluntary agreement with the teacher to step away from teaching while the matter is investigated to ensure a fair and transparent process,” a council spokeswoman said.

“This agreement is known as a Voluntary Undertaking Not to Teach (VUNTT) and should be seen as a precautionary measure without any implication or assumption of guilt.”

According to the Teaching Council’s website, such agreements can be sought when there are immediate concerns about the safety of children and young people, and the reputation of the teaching profession.

There are multiple options available to the committee, including dismissing the complaint or referring it back to the teacher’s employer.

The online teacher registry shows Connor Baird has voluntarily agreed not to teach.

If the committee seeks and secures an agreement not to teach, this appears beside the teacher’s name as an annotation on the teacher’s registry online.

If the teacher refuses, the committee may request the Complaints Assessment Committee apply to the Disciplinary Tribunal for an interim suspension of the teacher’s practising certificate.

The voluntary agreement remains in place until the matter has been fully investigated and resolved.

An email sent out to the school community on Wednesday said they had received a media query “about rumours circulating in our community relating to deputy principal Mr Baird, who is currently on leave”.

“Onslow College is currently undertaking a process that ensures the matter is managed respectfully and fairly,” the email said.

“As this is confidential, we need to respect the privacy of everyone involved and we are not able to provide more information to you.”

The principal, Sheena Millar, has not responded to a request for comment.

The school has not commented on the case, but sent an email out to the school community earlier this week. Photo / Google

The Herald also contacted the Board of Trustees, asking for confirmation a deputy principal had been stood down and seeking further information about the reason, and whether any criminal complaint had been laid.

“We will not be making media statements at this time,” the board secretary responded.

A Teaching Council spokeswoman said they did not comment on complaints or mandatory reports that had been made to the council, including confirming whether one had recently or previously been received in relation to a specific teacher, centre, school or kura.

“This is to ensure we act in accordance with the Privacy Act 2020 and the principles of natural justice,” she said.

“For clarity, the Complaints Assessment Committee (CAC) is an independent decision-making body. The CAC is run by teachers, for teachers. When the Teaching Council receives a complaint, mandatory report, or referral it will first be considered by the triage committee. The triage committee is made up of Teaching Council kaimahi, including experienced, registered teachers.

“As part of the process, the teacher is invited to respond to any allegations to help inform the committee’s assessment of appropriate next steps.”

She said the council encouraged anyone with concerns about a teacher to submit a mandatory report or complaint with the council.

“Our priority is to keep Aotearoa’s learners safe, and ensure they have access to inclusive, and high-quality education.”

Ministry of Education acting hautū (leader) Te Tai Runga (South) Andrea Williams said staff matters were the responsibility of the school board, as the employer.

“Boards must follow all required workplace policies and procedures, including compliance with the Privacy Act 2020 and its associated Privacy Principles. These principles include how employee-related information can be shared.”

Police have been approached for comment.

