Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

OnlyFans: Auckland sales manager Zilda Williams pays mortgage with sexy side-hustle

By
6 mins to read
Zilda Williams a former glamour model -now accounts manager who has set up OnlyFans to pay the mortgage. Photo / Norrie Montgomery

Zilda Williams a former glamour model -now accounts manager who has set up OnlyFans to pay the mortgage. Photo / Norrie Montgomery

A Kiwi model and former contestant on Australia’s The Bachelor has created an OnlyFans page to supplement her steep Auckland mortgage.

Zilda Williams told the Herald she feels lucky to be on a six-figure salary

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand