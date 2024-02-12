Frankie Darvill, Braxton Darvill and Skylar Darvill with some of their catch.

A variety of vessels hit the water for the Ongare Point Big Fish Day but the winning snapper was caught from a kayak.

Ian Newmarch landed the heaviest snapper at 3.33kg and the trophy for the honour.

This was the 19th Ongare Point Big Fish Day which was held on February 4 in perfect fishing conditions.

Ian Newmarch shows off the winning snapper caught from his kayak.

A spokesperson says the Big Fish Day is one of the few fishing events where previous junior prize winners in the early years of the competition are now competing alongside their children.

Fishermen were allowed to weigh a maximum of three fish in each of the species categories. Over 75 fish were weighed in.

Warren Clark was close in second place with a 3.18kg snapper. In the junior snapper competition Charlie James took top honours with a 2.5kg snapper and very close behind was Bo Henderson’s 2.4kg snapper.

Charlie James with his junior division winning snapper trophy.

Organisers are looking forward to next year’s 20th anniversary of the community-based Big Fish Day.





