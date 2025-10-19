More than a thousand people flocked to the small rural village of Ongaonga in central Hawke’s Bay at the weekend to celebrate its 150th jubilee with a parade, markets, singing, dancing, and even a golf tournament.
The village, which is namedafter the tree nettle, was established in 1875 by Henry Hamilton Bridge and is located about 15 minutes west of Waipawa.
Everything from traction engines to Clydesdale horses, vintage cars, fire trucks, and ambulances paraded through the village on Saturday morning.
In 1872, Henry Hamilton Bridge surveyed land for the village and played a big role in developing Ongaonga.
“Everybody knew everybody, and everyone went and helped everyone,” she said.
Her friend, Margaret Fletcher, was also a local and had many fond memories of the village.
“I’ve been to the pictures in Onga when they used to bring the projector around and they used to show it through a little square glass from outside. We’d sit down and watch the screen when I was about nine,” she said.
The 150th celebration was also a chance for many to dust off their finest Victorian-era clothing. Green MP Celia Wade-Brown embraced the opportunity to dress up.
Tucked into her hat was a sprig of the Ongaonga tree nettle, and in her hand was the Kahukura/NZ Red Admiral butterfly that eats the nettle.
“I was just excited to come to the Ongaonga 150th and I bought a little 150th birthday present – a Kahukura Red Admiral – it is a little bit endangered and they feed on the Ongaonga tree nettle.
“I’ve got to be careful no one touches my hat, it’s got a nasty sting,” she laughed.
Walking in the parade were brothers Theo and Alex Gordon, who grew up in Ongaonga and had travelled from Wellington for the jubilee.
“I quite like doing a little bit of historical sewing so I made our trousers and shirts, then we’ve hired the rest,” said Theo.
“We’re aiming for 1870s, but the outfits are a bit of a composite to be as close as possible. It’s a vibe more than an accuracy.”
The jubilee is part of the Central Hawke’s Bay Spring Fling, which runs for another two weeks and is a series of events throughout the district showcasing historic homesteads, coastal walks, boutique markets and fine dining.