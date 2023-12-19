Voyager 2023 media awards
Onewa Rd incident: Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by car in Northcote, Auckland

A pedestrian is critically injured after being struck by a car in Northcote, Auckland, this morning.

Onewa Rd is now closed in both directions between Gladstone Rd and Woodside Ave after the incident at 8.25am.

NZ Transport is warning motorists to expect long delays and also asking commuters to avoid the area while the Serious Crash Unit investigates.

All bus stops between Birkenhead Ave and Lake Rd will be missed and bus routes 95B, 95C, 97B, 97R, 931, 939, 942, 966 services will be detoured until further notice.

- More to come

