The owner of the Onekawa Food Store had a stroke and was hospitalised only the night before his store was broken into. Photo / Paul Taylor

A police spokesman said police received reports around 1.45pm of a burglary at a store on Taradale Road.

“Police responded and inquiries are ongoing,” the spokesman said.

The owner’s partner, who asked not to be named, told Hawke’s Bay Today that her partner was hospitalised due to a stroke on Sunday night and the shop was closed because he was not well and they didn’t expect many customers.

“Someone contacted my Dad, because my husband was in hospital from last night, and told him that there was a hole in the door and there were glass pieces everywhere shattered on the floor,” she said.

“I saw there was a hole where they tried to break in and they probably took some cash that was in there, but I don’t know what else they have taken, my husband would know better what was there and what was not.”

Police are making inquiries after the burglary was reported to them on Monday afternoon. It appears the till has been opened and cash possibly taken from inside. Photo / Paul Taylor

The door of the adjoining business was also smashed, but she said it appeared that the offenders were unable to gain entry.

“They had a stopper on the top so they were unable to break into the building, but they did try the door.”

She said they have only owned the business for about eight months.

They had earlier found evidence of an attempted break-in on their door shortly after Cyclone Gabrielle.

“When we came back after four or five days we did notice a dent on the doors, so someone must have tried a screwdriver or something but they couldn’t get in.”

She said they were hopeful that the police would catch the perpetrators.