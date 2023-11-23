Firefighters attend a blaze at a vacant house on Roosevelt St in Onehunga early this morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A fire investigator is looking into what caused a significant fire overnight in a vacant property in the Auckland suburb of Onehunga.

Starting at 2.24am Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) received multiple calls about the blaze, northern shift manager Karen Larking said.

On arrival the single-storey 10m x 8m house on Roosevelt St was well-involved in fire.

Nobody was in the house at the time, she said.

The building, which is close to Fergusson Domain, appears to be vacant and has been fenced off, with the front wall graffitied and the windows boarded up.

Four fire trucks and one ladder truck attended the fire, which photos show has gutted the roof space of the 10m x 8m single-storey house.

Just before 5.30am one truck and a fire investigator were still at the site.

Larking did not have any information at this stage to suggest the blaze was due to arson.

The Herald understands the property belongs to Kainga Ora, with much of the state housing on the street having been demolished to make way for apartments.



