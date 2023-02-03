Auckland floods: Onehunga church on the brink of flooding

Long weekend travellers warned as more rain could be on the way, earthquake jolts the North Island and coroner's findings revealed over washing machine tragedy in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Long weekend travellers warned as more rain could be on the way, earthquake jolts the North Island and coroner's findings revealed over washing machine tragedy in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Flooding at the Christlife Assembly of God Onehunga in Alfred Street today. Photo / Brett Phibbs

The Christlife Assembly of God Onehunga church has spent days on the brink of flooding, with its Alfred St building now sitting in a lake that is attracting bathing seagulls.

Pastor Leota Fiaalii said the carpark around the church began taking in water last weekend after the shock downpours that caused havoc around Auckland.

However, while the rain and flood waters receded in other places, the water has continuously pooled higher at Fiaalii’s church.

By Wednesday, church congregation members had mobilised to try to tackle the waters.

But even by using pumps they haven’t been able to bring the water level down.

Now, on Friday, the drains in the carpark are working but struggling to direct the water away.

The water is yet to spill into the church and cause damage, but Fiaalii called for urgent help from the authorities because his congregation didn’t know how to stop the flow.

”The water is about 2-3 inches from the floor level of the church,” Fiaalii said.

”Ever since last Friday, we figured it would only last a couple of days.

“But now looking at the continuous flow, it’ll be a long-term problem unless we find a solution.”

The water is flowing down Alfred St and into the church from a house up the street.

But authorities have been unable to work out where the water is ultimately coming from.

One theory is that it’s flowing from elsewhere in the city through underground water channels and suddenly popping up in Alfred St.

”We keep praying maybe a miracle will happen,” Fiallii said.

His congregation has been yellow-stickered from the church, meaning they can’t use it until an electrician deems the electricals safe.

Fiaalii has subsequently advised his congregation this weekend’s service will be held from home online.

Find full coverage of the Auckland Floods here.