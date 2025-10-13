Puxty said the association understood how much the parade meant to the businesses, families and children of Onehunga.

“We share deeply in this disappointment,” she wrote.

“Our focus now is ensuring the long-term sustainability of Business Onehunga, so we can continue to promote and celebrate all things Onehunga.

“Thank you for your continued support and understanding, it truly means the world to us.”

Several locals expressed their sadness in their comments about the cancellation.

One person said: “I feel for the community children who will miss out,” while another said: “The local children will be so disappointed”.

