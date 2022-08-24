Police gathered outside a Bedford Rd address, where a woman was arrested shortly after a man was found on Kennedy Rd with injuries which appeared to be the result of being stabbed. Photo / NZME

A woman has been arrested and a man taken to hospital with possible stab wounds after an incident in Napier on Wednesday afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said they received a report via ambulance about 1.35pm that a male had been located on Kennedy Rd with injuries which appeared to be the result of being stabbed.

The police spokeswoman said the man, in his 40s, was attended to by St John staff before being taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital. He was later listed being in a stable condition.

The spokeswoman said police had made inquiries at a Bedford Rd address in Marewa and arrested one woman. No charges had been laid.