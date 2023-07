A person has been seriously injured after an incident tonight where a vehicle crashed into the gate of a Far North home and the vehicle’s occupants entered the property, where an assault took place, police say.

Two people had been taken into custody after police were called to Parapara-Toatoa Road, in Taipa, at 9.05pm, a police spokeswoman said.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the incident were ongoing, she said.