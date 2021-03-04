One seriously injured in Maraenui crash

Emergency services were called to the crash at the intersection of Kelvin Rd and Richmond Rd, Maraenui, about 2.54am. Photo / File

One person has serious injuries following a crash in Maraenui, Napier, in the early hours of Friday morning.

Emergency services were called to the crash at the intersection of Kelvin Rd and Richmond Rd, Maraenui, about 2.54am on Friday.

Police said one person in a serious condition was taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital following the single-vehicle crash.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said nobody was trapped.

Two fire trucks from Napier attended the scene and crews provided scene protection.

The Serious Crash Unit also attended the scene.