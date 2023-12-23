Police attending the robbery of Bottle-O Birkenhead two nights before Christmas. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police attending the robbery of Bottle-O Birkenhead two nights before Christmas. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police have arrested three people following the robbery that left a worker seriously injured at a Bottle-O liquor store in Birkenhead on Saturday night.

Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Nimmo said the robbery at the retail premises on Mokoia Road, Chatswood was reported to police at 9.40pm last night.

“Three offenders entered the premises, assaulted two members of staff and then fled in a stolen vehicle,” Nimmo said.

“The vehicle was stopped by police a short time later and the three men taken into custody.”

Three men have been arrested following the robbery. Photo / Hayden Woodward

One of the injured was taken to Auckland Hospital with serious injuries while another was assessed and treated for minor injuries at the store.

“The three men are due to appear before the Waitakere District Court on Tuesday 26 December, facing charges in relation to this incident,” Nimmo said.

“Police acknowledge that this was a frightening incident for the retailers, and support has been offered to those affected.”

Nimmo said police are keen to hear from those who witnessed the robbery.

You can contact police by phone on 105, or online at 105.police.govt.nz referencing file number 231223/6260.