One seriously injured after crash on southern motorway in Ellerslie

Police said one person has suffered serious injuries following the crash. Photo / File

NZ Herald

A person is seriously injured after a crash on Auckland's southern motorway in Ellerslie.

Two northbound lanes have been closed, which is affecting traffic.

Police said the crash between a car and a motorbike happened at 1.45pm in the northbound lanes.

"Emergency services are in attendance at a serious crash on Auckland's southern motorway in Ellerslie," police said in a statement.

"One person has sustained serious injuries."

Emergency services are at the scene and the Serious Crash Unit has been advised.