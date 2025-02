A person has been seriously injured after two buses collided at a roundabout at the intersection of Garnet and Meola Rds in Westmere, Auckland. Photo / Google Maps

A person has serious injuries after two buses collided at a roundabout in Auckland.

Police said they were alerted to the crash in Westmere at the intersection of Garnet Rd and Meola Rd at 4.05pm.

Hato Hone St John told the Herald two ambulances and a rapid response unit were sent.

One person in a serious condition was taken to Auckland City Hospital, while another with minor injuries was treated at the scene.