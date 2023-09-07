One seriously hurt in emergency incident in South Auckland

One person has been seriously injured in an emergency incident unfolding in South Auckland.
St John said the person has been transported to Middlemore Hospital in a serious condition after an incident was reported in Manurewa on Maich Rd.
St John was notified of the incident about 11.58am and sent one ambulance and rapid response unit, a spokesman said.
Residents have reported hearing multiple sirens as police and other emergency teams rush to the area.
A reporter at the scene said the police Eagle helicopter is circling overhead, while an armed officer stands guard at a cordon on the northern end of Maich Rd.