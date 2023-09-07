One seriously hurt in emergency incident in South Auckland

Police have cordoned off Maich Rd in Manurewa after an incident. Photo / Cherie Howie

One person has been seriously injured in an emergency incident unfolding in South Auckland.

St John said the person has been transported to Middlemore Hospital in a serious condition after an incident was reported in Manurewa on Maich Rd.

St John was notified of the incident about 11.58am and sent one ambulance and rapid response unit, a spokesman said.

An armed officer stands guard on Maich Rd in Manurewa. Photo / Cherie Howie

Residents have reported hearing multiple sirens as police and other emergency teams rush to the area.

A reporter at the scene said the police Eagle helicopter is circling overhead, while an armed officer stands guard at a cordon on the northern end of Maich Rd.







