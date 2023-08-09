Photo / Michael Craig

Three of the four men hospitalised after ingesting illicit drugs suspected to be laced are now in a stable condition or have been discharged from hospital, while one remains in a critical condition.

The High Alert drugs information website said on Tuesday there had been an incident of “serious harm believed to be associated with the consumption of a substance being misrepresented as MDMA in the Hawke’s Bay area”.

Four men in their 30s were admitted to Hawke’s Bay Hospital after ingesting a substance.

Preliminary testing of a sample of the substance supplied to the hospital indicated the presence of dimethylpentylone, a synthetic cathinone (synthetic cathinones are commonly known as bath salts).

One man remained in a critical condition on Thursday morning, according to a Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand Hawke’s Bay spokeswoman.

The spokeswoman said two men were in a stable conditin, while one had been discharged as of Thursday.

The New Zealand Drug Foundation says methylenedioxymethamphetamine (also known as MDMA, ecstasy, E, molly and MD) is a stimulant that comes as a powder or crystals, and that the term “ecstasy” refers to pills made from MDMA, usually with patterns pressed into them.

MDMA increases the heart rate, blood pressure and body temperature. The foundation says it is sometimes mixed with amphetamines, caffeine or other synthetic substances.

It warns that in New Zealand, some substances being sold as MDMA are synthetic cathinones, and that “these drugs can have more unpleasant and unpredictable effects than MDMA”.

High Alert strongly urges caution if taking white crystals/rocks being sold as or represented as MDMA.

*Drug checking is recommended to help identify the substance and minimise the risk. If you or someone you know takes a substance thought to be MDMA and starts to feel unusual effects, call 111. Be honest about what you have taken – you won’t get in trouble, and it could save your life.