10 May, 2024 05:21 AM

One person is unaccounted for at a Henderson building after reports of a potential gas leak at the property in West Auckland.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand attended the incident at 4.48pm.

A FENZ spokesman told the Herald that crews responded to a fire alarm activation in a building on Te Pai Place.

Crews arrived after reports from the building’s occupants said they could smell gas.

“At this stage, one person is unaccounted for,” the spokesman said.

- More to come