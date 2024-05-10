One person is unaccounted for at a Henderson building after reports of a potential gas leak at the property in West Auckland.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand attended the incident at 4.48pm.
A FENZ spokesman told the Herald that crews responded to a fire alarm activation in a building on Te Pai Place.
Crews arrived after reports from the building’s occupants said they could smell gas.
“At this stage, one person is unaccounted for,” the spokesman said.
- More to come