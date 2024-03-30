One person thrown from vehicle in single-vehicle crash in Bay of Plenty

A police spokesperson said emergency services responded to the crash about 7:45pm near the intersection of Wainui South Rd.

One person is in a serious condition following a single vehicle crash on SH2 at Whakamārama, Bay of Plenty, closing the southbound lane.

“One person has received serious injuries after being ejected from the vehicle.

“The highway remains open to northbound traffic, but anyone heading south is asked to avoid the area.”

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.