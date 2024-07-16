One person taken to hospital with ‘stab wound’ after Hastings disorder

One seriously injured person was taken to hospital after a "disorder" on Montgomery St, Hastings, on Tuesday. Photo / Paul Taylor

One seriously injured person was taken to hospital after a "disorder" on Montgomery St, Hastings, on Tuesday. Photo / Paul Taylor

A person has been seriously injured in what police described as a stabbing in Hastings on Tuesday.

Police with cameras and forensics equipment were at a Mongomery St property on Tuesday afternoon after they received reports of a “disorder” about 12.45pm.

A police spokesman said one person appeared to be seriously injured with a stab wound and was taken to hospital.

He could not confirm if any arrests had been made at this stage.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman confirmed one person was assessed at the scene and transported to Hawke’s Bay Hospital in a serious condition.