One person has been taken to hospital in a critical condition after they were hit by a car in Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley.

One person has been taken to hospital in a critical condition after they were hit by a car in Whanganui.

St John Ambulance got a call to Countdown Victoria ave about 9.45pm on Sunday and sent one ambulance.