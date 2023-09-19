One person taken in custody in Auckland’s Orakei, knife found

Police have taken a person into custody and a knife has been found after people were seen acting suspiciously in central Auckland.
A member of the public told police around 12.45pm a group of people with possible face coverings and weapons were acting suspiciously in the CBD.
Police tracked a vehicle of interest to a commercial address on Kepa Rd, Orakei, and arrested a person around 1.15pm.
A police spokesperson said they are considering charges.
A witness told the Herald she saw six police cars at the address and officers with Tasers drawn.