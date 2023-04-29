One person stabbed in Auckland’s Wynyard Quarter.

One person has received multiple stab wounds following an assault on Pakenham Street in Auckland’s Wynyard Quarter around 5.40pm.
A scene guard is in place and a scene examination will be conducted.
Enquiries are ongoing.
More to come.
One person has received multiple stab wounds following an assault on Pakenham Street in Auckland’s Wynyard Quarter around 5.40pm.
A scene guard is in place and a scene examination will be conducted.
Enquiries are ongoing.
More to come.
Skipper Bill Elliott remains in the hospital’s spinal unit after the collision.