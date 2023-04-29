Voyager 2022 media awards
One person stabbed in Auckland’s Wynyard Quarter

One person has received multiple stab wounds following an assault on Pakenham Street in Auckland’s Wynyard Quarter around 5.40pm.

A scene guard is in place and a scene examination will be conducted.

Enquiries are ongoing.

More to come.

