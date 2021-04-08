One person seriously injured, North Western Motorway lanes closed after car and motorbike crash

Motorists have been urged to avoid the area or delay their travel. Photo / Supplied

The westbound lanes of the North Western Motorway in Auckland are closed between the Great North Rd off and on-ramps following a serious crash between a car and motorbike.

Motorists have been urged to avoid the area or expect significant delays.

A police spokeswoman said officers were alerted to the incident around 6.40pm.

One person has been seriously injured.

The lanes were still closed as of 8.30pm.

"Traffic is being diverted down Great North Rd and said to be moving again."