Police are making inquiries after a person was seriously injured in a fight in Katikati overnight.

Police were called around midnight after a fight at a premises on Main Rd, a police spokesperson said, but those involved in the fight had already fled in a vehicle.

“Inquiries are ongoing to identify and locate those believed to be responsible.”

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they sent an ambulance and a rapid response manager.