One person seriously injured following single-vehicle crash in Epsom, central Auckland

Emergency services have swarmed to a central Auckland suburb following a serious single-vehicle crash in Epsom.

Police said emergency services were alerted to a single vehicle crash about 6.45pm on Great South Rd.

“Initial indications suggest there are serious injuries.”

The road is closed between Market Rd and Cornwall

