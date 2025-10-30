Fire and Emergency told the Herald two trucks were on the scene after a crash where a single vehicle rolled on Great South Rd.
“One person is trapped. We have stabilised the vehicle and are attempting an extraction.”
A witness told the Herald the vehicle was speeding and flew off the road, crashing through the barrier at a church.
“Luckily not hitting any pedestrians or vehicles or even the street sign.
“It flipped mid-air and landed upside down in the ditch.”
