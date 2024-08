An investigation has been launched after two people were injured, one seriously, following a brawl at an event in Waipukurau.

An investigation has been launched after two people were injured, one seriously, following a brawl at an event in Waipukurau.

An investigation has been launched after two people were injured, one seriously, following a brawl at an event in Waipukurau.

A police spokesperson said officers were called to a commercial premises at about 8.30pm after reports of a large group fight last night.

“On arrival, one person was found with moderate injuries, and was transported to hospital to be assessed.

“Further fighting has then broken out, resulting in another person being seriously injured.”