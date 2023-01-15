Voyager 2022 media awards
One person seriously injured after truck and van crash in Māngere, Auckland

Emergency services responded to a serious crash between a truck and a van on Verissimo Dr, Māngere, Auckland about 10am on Monday. Photo / Dean Purcell

One person has been seriously injured after a truck and van crashed in Māngere, South Auckland this morning.

Fire and Emergency NZ sent four trucks to the crash on Vermisso Dr, rescuing one person who was trapped in a vehicle, about 10am.

Police said one person appeared to have serious injuries after the incident.

St John Ambulance took one person in a serious condition to Middlemore Hospital and treated another at the scene.

Emergency services attending the incident. Photo / Dean Purcell
Photographs of the damage show significant damage to the front of the van.

One person has been seriously injured after the truck and van crashed. Photo / Dean Purcell
