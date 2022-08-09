The accident scene at Conifer Grove, Auckland. Photo / Darren Masters

One person has been left seriously injured after a crash involving a car and a pedestrian in Takanini this evening.

Police were called to an intersection near Great South Rd and Challen Close, Conifer Grove, around 6.30pm.

A police spokesperson said initial reports suggest one person has been seriously injured.

The spokesperson also said the road, including a section of Great South Rd, will be closed while staff work at the scene.

Diversions will be in place and motorists have been urged to avoid the area if possible.