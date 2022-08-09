Voyager 2021 media awards
New ZealandUpdated

One person seriously injured after crash involving car and pedestrian in Auckland

The accident scene at Conifer Grove, Auckland. Photo / Darren Masters

NZ Herald

One person has been left seriously injured after a crash involving a car and a pedestrian in Takanini this evening.

Police were called to an intersection near Great South Rd and Challen Close, Conifer Grove, around 6.30pm.

Initial reports from police suggest one person has been seriously injured in the accident. Photo / Darren Masters
A police spokesperson said initial reports suggest one person has been seriously injured.

The spokesperson also said the road, including a section of Great South Rd, will be closed while staff work at the scene.

Diversions will be in place and motorists have been urged to avoid the area if possible.