One person seriously injured after alleged stabbing in Motueka, man in police custody

Police took a man into custody after one person was seriously injured from an allegeded stabbed in Motueka this afternoon. Photo / Bevan Conley.

One person has suffered serious injuries after a man allegedly stabbed them in Motueka this afternoon.

Police took a man into custody after the incident in Rowling Loop, Lower Moutere, about 4pm.

The victim is in a stable condition in Nelson Hospital.

A statement from police said the man was taken into custody about 5.30pm after a “significant police presence in the area” and there was no ongoing risk to the public.

Police said they wanted information from any witnesses of the incident.

Information can be provided by calling 105 and referencing P053210070.