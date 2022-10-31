City Centre of Dunedin. Photo / Stephen Jaquiery

The victim of an assault outside an Octagon bar was seriously injured, police say.

Police are seeking witnesses to a serious assault that involved people fighting near the Dunedin Social Club about 3.30am on Saturday.

“One person was seriously injured during the incident,” police said in a statement.

CCTV footage shows several witnesses who may have taken video footage of the incident with their cellphones.

Police wanted to hear from anyone who had information or footage of the incident, the spokeswoman said.

The assault is one of several incidents reported to police in the city centre on Saturday night.

Anyone with any information about the assault outside the Dunedin Social Club is asked to use police’s 105 service either by calling or going online and referencing file number 221029/2714