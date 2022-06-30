The incident is unfolding at Mangere Bridge in Auckland. Photo / Google

A car has gone into the Manukau Harbour in the Auckland suburb of Māngere Bridge, with emergency services searching for the occupant of the vehicle.

Police said they are attending the incident on Coronation Rd.

"A vehicle has entered the water, with one occupant," police said in a statement.

"The occupant has not been located.

"The area is currently cordoned off and the Police National Dive Squad has been notified."

A post on the Māngere Bridge Community Noticeboard Facebook page said a helicopter and rescue services are in attendance at the community's boat ramp.

"A car is underwater and police and rescue services are doing everything they can.

Please avoid the area so that they can do what is needed."

- More to come