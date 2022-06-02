One person has been injured after a fire ripped through a home in Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

One person has been injured after a fire ripped through a home in Christchurch.

Two fire crews were called to the early morning blaze on Linwood Ave just after 5am.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand acting shift manager Ian Littlejohn said the house was engulfed when crews arrived.

All people have been accounted for but one person has suffered injuries to the hand and minor smoke inhalation.

The person has been transported to Christchurch Hospital by ambulance.

The fire was extinguished at about 7.20am and is not being treated as suspicious.

A fire investigator has been sent to the scene.

The house appeared to be severely damaged. Littlejohn said the house is guaranteed to be written off.