Police have taped off a property on Norwich St in Linwood after a person was injured. Photo / NZME

One person has been injured after an incident in Christchurch.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to reports a person was injured at an address on Norwich St, Linwood about 3.25pm.

No further information was available at this time, the spokesperson said.

Several police officers can be seen outside a taped-off address.