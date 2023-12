Four vehicles attended the incident, treated one patient and transported one patient to Auckland Hospital. Photo / Hayden Woodward.

Four vehicles attended the incident, treated one patient and transported one patient to Auckland Hospital. Photo / Hayden Woodward.

One person has been taken to hospital in a serious condition following a single-vehicle crash in Henderson this evening.

A St John spokesperson said two ambulances, one rapid response unit, and one operations manager responded to the incident around 8pm on Buscomb Ave.

One person was treated and taken to Auckland Hospital in a serious condition.