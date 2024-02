A van crashed through the door of a clothing store in Central Wellington, across from the city's police station. Photo / Wellington Live

A van has crashed into a clothing store in central Wellington this afternoon, directly across from the city’s police headquarters.

A statement from police said they responded to the crash around 1pm.

“One person is in a serious condition and is being transported to hospital.”

“The Serious Crash Unit has been notified and the road is closed from Willeston St to Harris St.”

Motorists are advised to use an alternative route.

Police cordoned off an area in Central Wellington after a van crashed through the door of a clothing store. Photo / Wellington Live