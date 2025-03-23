Advertisement
Updated

One person in serious condition after group fight in Mt Eden, Auckland

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

A large number of police are in attendance at the intersection of Dominion Rd and Lambeth Rd following a disorder incident. Photo / Hayden Woodward

  • Police swarmed Auckland’s Mt Eden after a group fight led to a stabbing.
  • A man with a stab wound was taken to hospital in serious condition.
  • Cordons are in place, and police are speaking to those involved.

Police have into swarmed an Auckland inner-city suburb this evening after someone appeared to have been stabbed in a group fight.

Police told the Herald they responded to a “disorder incident” after a group of people were allegedly seen fighting in Mt Eden.

An NZME photographer at the scene said the intersection of Dominion Rd and Lambeth Rd in Mt Eden has been taped off by police.

“On police’s arrival, a man was found with injuries consistent with a stab wound,” a police spokesperson said.

“He has been transported to hospital in serious condition. Cordons are in place and police are speaking to the parties involved.”

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and an operations manager were sent to the scene about 6.40pm.

“We transported one person in a moderate condition and one in a serious condition to Auckland City Hospital.”

Neighbours reported they understood that the incident involved several motorcycles and the occupants of the car.

They said one had been stabbed, and the other sustained a facial injury.

The Herald photographer reported at least 10 police cars, a police helicopter overhead, and detectives working the scene collecting evidence.

Small amounts of blood could be seen on the vehicle of interest.

