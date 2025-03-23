“On police’s arrival, a man was found with injuries consistent with a stab wound,” a police spokesperson said.

“He has been transported to hospital in serious condition. Cordons are in place and police are speaking to the parties involved.”

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and an operations manager were sent to the scene about 6.40pm.

“We transported one person in a moderate condition and one in a serious condition to Auckland City Hospital.”

Neighbours reported they understood that the incident involved several motorcycles and the occupants of the car.

They said one had been stabbed, and the other sustained a facial injury.

The Herald photographer reported at least 10 police cars, a police helicopter overhead, and detectives working the scene collecting evidence.

Small amounts of blood could be seen on the vehicle of interest.

