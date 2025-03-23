- Police swarmed Auckland’s Mt Eden after a group fight led to a stabbing.
- A man with a stab wound was taken to hospital in serious condition.
- Cordons are in place, and police are speaking to those involved.
Police have into swarmed an Auckland inner-city suburb this evening after someone appeared to have been stabbed in a group fight.
Police told the Herald they responded to a “disorder incident” after a group of people were allegedly seen fighting in Mt Eden.
An NZME photographer at the scene said the intersection of Dominion Rd and Lambeth Rd in Mt Eden has been taped off by police.