Three people were treated by St John ambulance crew after a van rolled at the intersection of Main South Rd and Trents Rd, in Templeton.
The accident, which involved two vehicles, occurred at 7.43am during rush-hour traffic south of Christchurch.
Two ambulances were sent to the scene and St John treated three patients.
One person was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a moderate condition, while two were in a minor condition.
Early morning traffic was backed up, with the southbound lanes partially blocked.
The accident has since been cleared and traffic is flowing as normal.