Van rolls near Main South Road, Templeton. Photo / George Heard

Three people were treated by St John ambulance crew after a van rolled at the intersection of Main South Rd and Trents Rd, in Templeton.

The accident, which involved two vehicles, occurred at 7.43am during rush-hour traffic south of Christchurch.

Two ambulances were sent to the scene and St John treated three patients.

One person was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a moderate condition, while two were in a minor condition.

Early morning traffic was backed up, with the southbound lanes partially blocked.

The accident has since been cleared and traffic is flowing as normal.