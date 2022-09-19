Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

One person in hospital after van rolls south of Christchurch

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Van rolls near Main South Road, Templeton. Photo / George Heard

Van rolls near Main South Road, Templeton. Photo / George Heard

Three people were treated by St John ambulance crew after a van rolled at the intersection of Main South Rd and Trents Rd, in Templeton.

The accident, which involved two vehicles, occurred at 7.43am during rush-hour traffic south of Christchurch.

Two ambulances were sent to the scene and St John treated three patients.

One person was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a moderate condition, while two were in a minor condition.

Early morning traffic was backed up, with the southbound lanes partially blocked.

The accident has since been cleared and traffic is flowing as normal.

POlice attend accident on Main South Road at Templeton. Photo / George Heard
POlice attend accident on Main South Road at Templeton. Photo / George Heard